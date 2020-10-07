Louisiana sees second-highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since outbreak began

Louisiana has put its reopening plans on hold at Phase 2 because of the recent trend of the case numbers.

NEW ORLEANS — Friday saw the second highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases across Louisiana as hospitalizations continued to climb.

More than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 10.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 25 additional deaths, the highest increase in more than two weeks.

Hospitalizations continued to rise, jumping by 75 to 1,127 people. Health officials say 122 of those patients are on ventilators.

Louisiana has put its reopening plans on hold at Phase 2 because of the recent trend of the case numbers. Some previous jumps in positive cases have been accompanied by notes indicating they were caused partly by a backlog of tests being cleared. Friday's update did not have one of those notes from LDH.

Wednesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned that the state was “going in the wrong direction” after erasing all gains it had made against the virus in June. Edwards said that Louisiana is now seeing new case numbers rivaling peaks seen in early April.

However, unlike the previous peak which had an epicenter in the New Orleans metro area, Edwards said Louisiana is facing a “statewide epidemic” in which no single region is driving growth in cases or hospitalizations.

Despite the rise in hospitalizations, the number of COVID-19 related deaths have declined or flattened in the same time span. However, data from deaths tend to typically lag behind any increase in new cases or hospitalizations.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Friday, July 10 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 74,636 (+ 2,642 )

(+ ) Deaths: 3,272 (+ 25 )

(+ ) Patients in hospitals: 1,042 (20)

Patients on ventilators: 122 (+12)

(+12) Recoveries: 46,334 (as of Tuesday)

Total tests performed: 905,248 (+ 25,108 ) ( 10.52 % positive rate)

