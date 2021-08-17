Louisiana sees one of the deadliest days since pandemic began

The number of patients hospitalized across the state increased by 56 on Monday to a total of 3,012.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported 122 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as statewide hospitalizations topped 3,000.

The death toll was among the highest number of deaths reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The only other days that reported higher deaths were April 14, 2020, (129 deaths) and January 17, 2021 (123).

In total, 11,706 people have died in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to set new records daily. The number of patients hospitalized across the state increased by 56 on Monday to a total of 3,012. The state's health department says 91 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

This is the second highest single day death report for Louisiana since a day in April 2020. https://t.co/p9hAWapIpR — Christina Stephens 😎 (@CEStephens) August 17, 2021

The latest update comes as top health officials warned that parts of Louisiana are just "days away" from seeing medics unable to bring patients to the state's overwhelmed hospitals. Acadian Ambulance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charles Burnell said that paramedics in Acadiana have already started "treating in place," meaning that they are treating patients at home after deeming that they would not benefit from being brought to a hospital.

State and local healthcare leaders are warning that Louisiana's hospitals are struggling with an avalanche of coronavirus cases that threatens to crater the state's health delivery system. They are also warning that facilities are overloaded with too few staff to handle the crush of COVID-19 patients on top of the car crash victims, heart attack patients, and others.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the state’s smaller hospitals have nowhere to turn after some larger hospitals have begun refusing transfers.