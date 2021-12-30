Louisiana pharmacies begin getting Pfizer's COVID-19 oral treatments

Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be used as soon as possible after testing positive for the disease.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health says it has a limited amount of Pfizer’s Paxlovid tablets, the first oral treatment for COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization for the drug, which can be used to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and children who are 12 years and older and weigh about 88 pounds.

Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be used as soon as possible after testing positive for the disease and within the first five days of showing symptoms.

The drug is not recommended in patients with severe kidney or liver impairment because it has the potential for significant drug interactions with certain other medicines.

The LDH says that the limited numbers of pills in Louisiana have been allocated to a small number of pharmacies across the state.

“If you feel that you may be a good candidate for treatment, contact your provider or medical professional,” the health department says.