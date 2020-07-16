Louisiana launches rent assistance program: See if you're eligible

Applications for the program are open now. Assistance will be given out on a first come first served basis.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has a new Emergency Rental Assistance program to help renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday.

It could be a lifeline for residents out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, if they meet the program's requirements.

To qualify, applicants must:

Rent an apartment or house in Louisiana

Have a valid and current written lease signed by the landlord

Have lost income because of COVID-19

At risk of being evicted

Income is at or below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

Here are the income requirements by household size:

1 Person $13,500

2 Person $15,450

3 Person $17,350

4 Person $19,300

5 Person $20,850

6 Person $22,400

7 Person $23,900

8 Person $25,450

Renters are not eligible if they live in public housing, receive any other kind of housing assistance from the government or if their landlord is a relative.

Applications for the program are open now. Assistance will be given out on a first come first served basis.

The program is run and funded by the Louisiana Housing Corporation and the State of Louisiana Office of Community Development.

The program currently has $7 million in initial funding, but Gov. Edwards said the program will eventually have $24 million total to give to renters in need.

Payments will go directly to landlords.