Louisiana launches rent assistance program: See if you're eligible

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has a new Emergency Rental Assistance program to help renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday.
It could be a lifeline for residents out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, if they meet the program's requirements.
To qualify, applicants must:
- Rent an apartment or house in Louisiana
- Have a valid and current written lease signed by the landlord
- Have lost income because of COVID-19
- At risk of being evicted
- Income is at or below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI)
Here are the income requirements by household size:
- 1 Person $13,500
- 2 Person $15,450
- 3 Person $17,350
- 4 Person $19,300
- 5 Person $20,850
- 6 Person $22,400
- 7 Person $23,900
- 8 Person $25,450
Renters are not eligible if they live in public housing, receive any other kind of housing assistance from the government or if their landlord is a relative.
Applications for the program are open now. Assistance will be given out on a first come first served basis.
The program is run and funded by the Louisiana Housing Corporation and the State of Louisiana Office of Community Development.
The program currently has $7 million in initial funding, but Gov. Edwards said the program will eventually have $24 million total to give to renters in need.
Payments will go directly to landlords.
