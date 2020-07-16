x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

coronavirus

Louisiana launches rent assistance program: See if you're eligible

Applications for the program are open now. Assistance will be given out on a first come first served basis.
Credit: AP
A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has a new Emergency Rental Assistance program to help renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday.

It could be a lifeline for residents out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, if they meet the program's requirements.

To qualify, applicants must:

  • Rent an apartment or house in Louisiana
  • Have a valid and current written lease signed by the landlord
  • Have lost income because of COVID-19
  • At risk of being evicted
  • Income is at or below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

Here are the income requirements by household size:

  • 1 Person $13,500
  • 2 Person $15,450
  • 3 Person $17,350
  • 4 Person $19,300
  • 5 Person $20,850
  • 6 Person $22,400
  • 7 Person $23,900
  • 8 Person $25,450

Renters are not eligible if they live in public housing, receive any other kind of housing assistance from the government or if their landlord is a relative.

Applications for the program are open now. Assistance will be given out on a first come first served basis.

The program is run and funded by the Louisiana Housing Corporation and the State of Louisiana Office of Community Development.

The program currently has $7 million in initial funding, but Gov. Edwards said the program will eventually have $24 million total to give to renters in need.

Payments will go directly to landlords.

To apply, click here or call 211.

RELATED: Second stimulus check: 156 economists push for recurring direct payments

RELATED: Will I get a second stimulus check? Answers to your stimulus check questions

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 