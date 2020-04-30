NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

1,802 deaths

27,286 total cases

1,629 patients in hospitals

244 patients on ventilators

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

17,303 presumed recoveries

156,568 tests performed

Key Updates:

After meeting with President Trump, Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will be able to conduct 200,000 COVID-19 tests per month.

The oil and gas industry, a major job supplier for Louisiana, is reporting more layoffs as the pandemic continues

The Audubon Nature Institute has had to cut half of its staff and General Electric's New Orleans technology center is now closing, resulting in about 100 layoffs.

Some Republican lawmakers in Louisiana are opposing Edwards' Stay at Home order, which was extended to May 15 earlier this week.

Louisiana will be able to conduct 200k tests per month soon, governor says

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that starting in May the state expects to be able to test 200,000 residents per month, a level that he feels will allow the state to reopen the economy following the coronavirus outbreak, which has shut a large portion of it down for almost two months.

Edwards made the statement in a White House meeting with President Trump. Edwards thanked the president for help with Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak and said that he thought the state had made great strides.

“We’ve obviously turned the corner. We’re in a much, much better place than we thought was possible five or six weeks ago.”

Earlier this week though, Edwards did extend the state’s Stay at Home mandate due to increases in cases in some areas of the state.

Despite political differences, Gov. Edwards and President Trump work well together

Months after election season, the governor and president who butted heads during the campaign were all smiles at times when they met Wednesday at the White House.

The president and governor met to discuss Louisiana’s COVID-19 outbreak and the work being done to flatten the curve.

The federal government announced it will begin to send 200,000 tests a month to Louisiana so the state can begin to reopen its economy.

“John Bel is a testament to it. Testing is one of the great reasons you've been successful in Louisiana,” Trump said.

“Yes, sir,” Edwards responded matter-of-factly. “And with a lot of help from our federal partners.”

GE closes New Orleans technology center - 100 jobs to be lost

GE will be closing its New Orleans technology center due to the economic effects of coronavirus. The move will result in the layoffs of approximately 100 workers, the company said Wednesday.

The move is effective June 30, 2020.

GE launched the technology center in 2012, according to a company spokesperson.

“This is a difficult decision,” said the spokesperson, “particularly at this time, but we are providing employees with 60 days’ notice and comprehensive benefits to help during this transition.”

The spokesperson said that the company still has over 500 employees across the state in multiple businesses.

Louisiana oil and gas companies report layoffs amid virus

At least four companies in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana said workers were being laid off due to a decrease in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Acadiana Advocate reported notifications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission showed around 600 workers were already let go or expected to be laid off soon.

Turner Industries said 350 workers at three facilities in Port Allen would be let go. About 180 employees with ASRC Energy Services Omega in New Iberia will lose their jobs. Nearly 70 people will be or have been let go from Cactus Wellhead in Bossier City.

An undisclosed number of workers were being laid off from Valaris in Broussard.

Streetcar, bus passengers in New Orleans required to wear face masks starting May 1

New Orleans’ streetcars, buses and ferries will require all riders to wear face masks starting on May 1.

In anticipation of increased traffic starting on May 1, the RTA is implementing the new rule to slow the help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The RTA is asking riders to self-police this protective measures,” a statement from RTA said.

The requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or people who can not wear a face mask due to a medical condition, the RTA said.

Republican lawmakers object to Louisiana's stay at home order

The second-ranking Republican in the Louisiana House criticized Gov. John Bel Edwards Tuesday for extending his statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order through May 15 instead of opening up parts of the state sooner.

Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, said Edwards’ decision not to let many businesses reopen more quickly will have consequences on the Republican-led Legislature’s willingness to work with him in a bipartisan way when lawmakers reconvene after a nearly two-month recess.

“I think there were windows of bipartisanship, and I think they probably closed yesterday,” Magee said in an interview. “I think we’re moving toward a very anti-bipartisan mood.”

The governor’s decision to extend the shutdown longer than many legislators wanted “was really hurtful,” Magee said.

New Orleans Catholic school campuses to stay closed for school year

The Archdiocese of New Orleans said Catholic schools in the New Orleans area will keep their campuses closed for the remainder of the school year, in a statement sent to WWLTV on Wednesday.

The move comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the stay-at-home order to May 15, to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards announced that public schools would be closed for the rest of the school year April 14 — two weeks earlier.

The statement also said remote learning at the Catholic schools will continue, keeping with each school's respective calendars.

'Excited to get open,' restaurants adapt to new outdoor seating guidelines

As restaurants across Southeast Louisiana get ready to open their outdoor seating this weekend to customers, restaurants without it are getting creative, something Salvo’s Seafood in Belle Chase is used to.

“First, it’s to-go, and now, we’re working on outdoor seating,” manager Amelia Vujnovich said.

The family restaurant wasn’t built with outside seating, so Vujnovich is helping create some with movable tables under nearby trees. It’s a process that started before the stay-at-home order. Now, those tables are a perfect way to welcome back customers.

Ten feet between tables is a requirement from the state fire marshal’s office. Other requirements include reducing any existing outdoor capacity to 25 percent, no more than ten people at one table and no gatherings inside the building.

With children missing vaccines due to coronavirus, doctors fear rise in other illnesses

Across the country, pediatricians are seeing fewer parents bring their children in for regular vaccines. It’s down as much as 70 percent. And now a local doctor fears there could be a wave of sick children if that doesn't change.

Ochsner Pediatrician Dr. Michael Wasserman has concerns too, because other parents are skipping scheduled childhood vaccines, saying they are afraid of going to a doctor’s office.

"These are very serious diseases which are preventable, so if we’re worried about coronavirus being a bad disease, and indeed it is, we’ve got a whole bunch of other bad diseases," said Dr. Michael Wasserman, with Ochsner Hospital for Children.

St. Bernard Parish to distribute 16,000 reusable face masks Friday

The St. Bernard Parish Government said it's distributing 16,000 reusable face masks.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, people can pick up the masks at the locations below.

Donated by Hanes, the masks will be distributed at three locations, but parish officials are asking only those in need to pick them up because of the limited supply, a statement from the officials on Wednesday said.

Each vehicle will receive a five-pack of reusable face masks.

How to clean, care for your face masks

When worn correctly, a face mask helps minimize the spread of COVID-19, but what is the right way to wear a mask? And how do you properly clean and store it between uses?

No matter the material, the mask should always cover your nose and mouth. You should always be able to breathe, but you’ll feel some resistance if the mask is on correctly.

You want the mask to be sealed around your face. The more loose spots, the more chances particles can get in or out.

Fabric cloth masks can be machine washed with detergent or handwashed with soap. Another option is putting them in a paper bag and leaving them in a warm place for at least two days.

Audubon Nature Institute cuts pay, staff but memberships will be extended

Like so many organizations, the institute is taking a drastic financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A rare phenomenon is taking place at the zoo. Animals are outnumbering the people.

“Having no people here is surreal,” said Liz Wilson, a curator at Audubon Zoo.

The Audubon Nature Institute is cutting its full-time staff by almost half. The workers who remain will take a pay cut of 25%. How long that will all stay in place is unclear because few can predict when people can come back here and visit.

“It’s hard to see our team members not with us. We’re looking forward to being able to re-open when it is safe to do so,” said Wilson.

Unlike restaurants and stores, the zoo can’t necessarily just shut down.

Will Americans pack movie theaters after coronavirus stay-at-home measures?

In the age of Coronavirus, movie theaters face an uncertain future.

As we begin a phased reopening of the economy will people return to the theater?

“I think things will eventually return back to normal,” said Brian Knighten, owner of The Broad Theater in New Orleans. “The next year may be a little shaky.”

Competition from digital streaming and on-demand services increased when stay at home orders forced theaters to close.

Filmmakers have delayed the release of major movies like Disney's "Mulan" and the James Bond film "No Time to Die." There’s also a question of how long it will take customers to return to sitting in a crowded, enclosed space.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

