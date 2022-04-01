Louisiana reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases daily

As of Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health says there were 1,226 people hospitalized across the state with the virus.

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drastically increase in Louisiana as the Omicron variant surges through the state.

As of Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health says there were 1,226 people hospitalized across the state with the virus. Of those patients, 77 percent were not fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations increased by 120 patients compared to the previous update.

Hospitalizations have sharply increased since mid-December, showing little signs of slowing. Louisiana was reporting about 200 hospitalizations three weeks ago.

The health department reported another 9,290 new cases and 17 new deaths since Monday’s update. In total, 15,018 people in Louisiana have died since the pandemic began.

“All deaths are tragic, but knowing that many of these deaths can be prevented now with vaccination is even more upsetting,” said Christina Stephens, spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office.

Louisiana reported more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over New Year’s holiday weekend.