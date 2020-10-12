Louisiana reports 40 deaths, 2,542 new cases of COVID-19

The largest increases of new cases were reported in Jefferson, Tangipahoa, and Orleans parishes.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported an additional 2,542 new COVID-19 case and 40 new deaths related to the virus on Thursday.

The largest increases of new cases were reported in Jefferson, Tangipahoa, and Orleans parishes, data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows.

The number of patients hospitalized across the state slightly decreased by eight. As of Wednesday, 1,529 patients were in COVID care in Louisiana hospitals, and 180 patients required the use of ventilators.

According to 7-day averages, Louisiana is reporting about 2,464 new cases and 29 new deaths daily.

In total, Louisiana has reported 261,329 cases and 6,724 deaths since the outbreak was first detected more than nine months ago.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.