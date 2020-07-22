Louisiana reports 60 new deaths from COVID-19; highest reported since May 1

The also In the past few weeks, deaths and hospitalizations in Louisiana due to the coronavirus have trended upwards since reaching lows in mid-June

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 60 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus disease on Wednesday, the highest single-day increase in reported deaths since May 1.

The state also reported more than 2,700 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the total for the last seven days to more than 15,000 new cases.

As of Wednesday, 3,558 people have died in Louisiana from COVID-19 since the outbreak began in early March.

On average, 29 people have died in the state each day in the last seven days. In the past few weeks, deaths and hospitalizations in Louisiana due to the coronavirus have trended upwards since reaching lows in mid-June.

Just because the deaths were reported Wednesday does not necessarily mean all 60 patients died in the last 24 hours. There is some delay between death and when it is officially reported, but because the reporting method is usually the same, any increasing trend in deaths is not a positive sign.

The last time that Louisiana reported 60 or more deaths was on May 1 when the state reported 65 new deaths.

