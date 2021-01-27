Louisiana reports 67 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations ease

Louisiana reported an additional 67 deaths and 3,868 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continued to drop on Wednesday, reaching their lowest level since late December.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of people hospitalized on Tuesday with the disease caused by the new coronavirus was 1,625. Of those patients, 203 require the use of ventilators.

The number of hospitalizations was 2,069 on Jan. 7, which was higher than the peak of 2,000 in the first deadly surge that hit Louisiana in March 2020.

Louisiana numbers are similar to a national trend. Several states are now loosening their coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and other businesses because of improved infection and hospitalization numbers. However, the states are moving cautiously in part because of more contagious variants that are being reported.

Louisiana reported an additional 67 deaths and 3,868 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. In total, 8,688 people have died and 392,416 cases have been reported in the state since the outbreak was first reported early last year.

The state health department also reported that 344,321 individuals in the state have recovered from the virus, an increase of 24,296 since last week.

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. has climbed past 425,000, with the number of dead running at close to all-time highs at nearly 3,350 a day on average. But newly confirmed cases have dropped over the past two weeks.

