x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

coronavirus

Louisiana reports 7 more cases of inflammatory condition in children linked to COVID-19

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 51 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported an additional seven confirmed cases of a potentially deadly inflammatory condition in children related to the coronavirus disease.

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 51 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Of those cases, eight children are hospitalized, with 39 others discharged from hospitals.

Four children have died from MIS-C since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but there were no additional deaths reported in the last week.

Children diagnosed with MIS-C typically have inflammation to different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. LDH says the cause of MIS-C is unknown, but many children with the condition had the coronavirus or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The 51 cases of MIS-C include age ranges from 0-19, with a median age of 7 years old. 

To be diagnosed with MIS-C, the Center for Disease Control says a patient must be under 21-years-old, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that require hospitalization. The CDC says there must also be no other plausible diagnoses and a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to a confirmed case in the previous 4 weeks.

LDH’s data on MIS-C is updated weekly on Wednesdays. 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 03, 2020