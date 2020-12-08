Louisiana reports 7 more cases of inflammatory condition in children linked to COVID-19

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 51 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported an additional seven confirmed cases of a potentially deadly inflammatory condition in children related to the coronavirus disease.

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 51 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Of those cases, eight children are hospitalized, with 39 others discharged from hospitals.

Four children have died from MIS-C since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but there were no additional deaths reported in the last week.

Children diagnosed with MIS-C typically have inflammation to different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. LDH says the cause of MIS-C is unknown, but many children with the condition had the coronavirus or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The 51 cases of MIS-C include age ranges from 0-19, with a median age of 7 years old.

To be diagnosed with MIS-C, the Center for Disease Control says a patient must be under 21-years-old, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that require hospitalization. The CDC says there must also be no other plausible diagnoses and a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to a confirmed case in the previous 4 weeks.

LDH’s data on MIS-C is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

