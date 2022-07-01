Louisiana reports nearly 30,000 new COVID cases over the weekend

More than 19% of tests reported to the state since Friday returned a positive result.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported nearly 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, as the rise of hospitalizations shows little sign of slowing down.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported on Monday 29,019 new cases and 19 deaths since it’s previous update on Friday. More than 19% of tests reported to the state since Friday returned a positive result.

As of Sunday, there were 1,794 people hospitalized across the state with the virus - about 77 percent of which were not fully vaccinated. Louisiana was reporting about 200 hospitalizations four weeks ago. Sunday’s hospitalization level is the highest recorded since the first week of September as the state recovered from the Delta variant’s surge.

“We have to work together to stop this surge,” the health department said. “LDH strongly recommends getting vaccinated and boosted if eligible, masking indoors as well as outside when distancing is not possible, and limiting your exposure to those not in your household.”

In total, 15,073 people in the state have died due to the virus since the pandemic began.