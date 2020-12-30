Louisiana reports record 6,754 new COVID cases in a single day

Hospitalizations rose by 28 for a total of 1,717 COVID-19 positive patients across the state.

Louisiana reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the number of patients hospitalized across the state with the disease continues to rise.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,754 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths. Hospitalizations rose by 28 for a total of 1,717 COVID-19 positive patients across the state. The new cases were from more than 52,000 new tests reported since Tuesday.

The health department said that Wednesday’s update did not include a backlog of cases which makes it the highest number of daily cases reported in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

The previous record for single-day increases of reported cases was 4,339 cases set on Dec. 9.

In total, there have been 311,229 cases and 7,448 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Louisiana since the outbreak was first detected in early March.

