Louisiana reviewing coronavirus data, won't publish an update Thursday

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to give a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health says it is reviewing its coronavirus patient data and will not publish an update to its online dashboard Thursday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to give a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The governor's briefing was scheduled before the health department announced that it would not be updated its dashboard.

WWL-TV will live stream the governor's statements online and through Facebook Live.

The LDH reported 928 more cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday but said 129 of those were backlogged cases that had been collected in early April. However, even after removing the older cases, the 799 newly reported cases would be the largest single-day increase in Louisiana's coronavirus cases since May 21.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.