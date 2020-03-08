x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Coronavirus

Louisiana says some rural parishes misusing virus data lists

The health department sends lists of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus to local emergency officials to help first responders.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is accusing some rural parish officials of misusing lists of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus, violating privacy laws and misinterpreting the data to claim the virus outbreak is less severe than it is.

The department sent an email to all parish emergency leaders Thursday saying if they want to keep receiving the reports, they must sign a new agreement limiting how they can use the data. 

The health department sends lists of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus to local emergency officials to help first responders know when to prepare for interacting with someone infected. 

More Stories: 

RELATED: Order keeping Louisiana in Phase 2 expires Friday - likely to be extended

RELATED: COVID-19 relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020