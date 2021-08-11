Louisiana schools chief outlines priorities for pandemic aid

He’s pushing for local school districts to use their larger shares of federal relief money to advance the same goals as well.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top public schools leader has released a $132 million plan for spending federal coronavirus aid that he hopes will help students recover from the learning losses that occurred when classroom teaching moved online because of the pandemic.

Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Wednesday he intends to use the dollars to expand mental and behavioral health support at schools, boost tutoring and literacy programs, enhance summer learning initiatives and add new training for teachers.

He’s pushing for local school districts to use their larger shares of federal relief money to advance the same goals as well.