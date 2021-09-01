Louisiana seeing remarkably low flu numbers thanks to COVID precautions

For the 2019-2020 flu season, just 47.5 percent of Louisiana’s population got a flu vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — Normally, Louisiana would be inching closer toward the peak of flu season, but this year, flu numbers are remarkably low.

In mid-December 2019, pre-pandemic, flu case numbers in Louisiana were widespread and gaining ground. But this year, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, flu numbers are unusually very low.

“So this year we’re not seeing that uptick in numbers at all. And so it leads us to wonder and question, what is it that’s driving this at this point?” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner Health’s Infection Control and Prevention.

Dr. Baumgarten said there could be a few reasons, mostly relating to the precautions our society has taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

There are no concerts or large events, travel is limited, people are working from home and kids are often learning from home. Possible carriers of the flu are also wearing masks out in public.

“Flu is spread through droplets, and so if we’re wearing masks, if we’re socially distancing, if we’re washing our hands, those are the things that prevent all sorts of infections, not just COVID,” said Dr. Baumgarten. She adds that masks will also mitigate spread of things like colds and other seasonal illnesses.

While a record number of flu vaccines were produced this year to be distributed nationally, CDC Data shows Louisiana usually has one of the lowest flu vaccination rates in the country. For the 2019-2020 flu season, just 47.5 percent of Louisiana’s population got a flu vaccine.

While overall data for this year’s vaccination rate is not available, Ochsner numbers do not show much of a change from last year.

From August 2018 to February 2019, Ochsner facilities vaccinated 188,456 people. From August 2019 to now, the number vaccinated is at 171,153.

There is still time to get the flu shot, however.

And Dr. Baumgarten said there may be another reason that flu cases are staying low while COVID numbers surge. It all has to do with the way you catch them.

“It’s [COVID-19] more of an aerosol transmission rather than that droplet, and we just have a lot more of it circulating right now. So the numbers have really gone up in our parishes, unfortunately,” she said.

As explained by the World Health Organization, droplet transmission, which is characteristic of the flu, involves large mucus or saliva particles that fall to the ground quickly. Aerosol transmission, suspected with the coronavirus, involves much smaller particles that remain airborne for longer periods of time.

But with cold weather forcing more people inside, northern states are seeing flu numbers rise, and there’s still time for Louisiana to see an increase.