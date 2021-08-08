Louisiana reports 'shockingly high' 16,000 new COVID cases over the weekend

The state’s health department said the largest share of new cases were reported in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and the Northshore.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, as hospitalizations continue to skyrocket at an unprecedented pace.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday reported 16,541 new cases and 50 new deaths over the weekend. COVID-19 positive hospitalizations also increased by 299 to a total of 2,720 patients across the states - 91 percent of which are unvaccinated.

The state’s health department said the largest share of new cases were reported in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and the Northshore.

Louisiana has reported more than 48,000 new cases of the virus in the first nine days of August.

The LDH reported that 65,589 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the previous update last week.

Monday’s figures include three days of data, though Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards' office, described the number of new cases as "shockingly high."

"Simply put, there is just a massive amount of active COVID in Louisiana right now and you should be getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors. Period. End of story," Stephens said.

In total, 11,260 people in Louisiana have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Louisiana is struggling with a record-setting fourth wave of coronavirus disease due to the delta variant and low vaccination rates.