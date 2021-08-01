A death every 30 minutes: Louisiana sees 345 COVID-19 deaths in one week

In total, 7,833 people in Louisiana have died since the outbreak began in early March.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported an additional 105 new deaths linked to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic began.

The Louisiana Department of Health said the only day with the higher number of deaths was April 14, when 129 deaths were reported.

In the last seven days, Louisiana has reported 345 deaths linked to the virus, roughly translating to about one death every 30 minutes on average. In total, 7,833 people in Louisiana have died since the outbreak began in early March.

The number of patients hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 continues to rise and set new grim records. The state health department says 2,069 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Thursday. Of those patients, 220 require the use of ventilators.

The United States recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the most coronavirus deaths in a single day since the pandemic began. According to a John Hopkins University tally, the top three highest days of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have all taken place this week.

