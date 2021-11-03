x
Louisiana sees lowest COVID-19 hospitalization level since March 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations have significantly decreased in Louisiana after reaching record-setting peaks in the first week of January.
NEW ORLEANS — There were 514 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana on Wednesday, marking the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 25, 2020.

Louisiana marked the new miles stone just shy of a year from when the state first began reporting figures on coronavirus-related hospitalizations. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations have significantly decreased in Louisiana after reaching record-setting peaks in the first week of January - 2,069 people were hospitalized on Jan. 7.

Since February began, the number of patients hospitalized has decreased daily with only a handful of exceptions.   

At this time last year, the state was beginning to understand the true impact of Mardi Gras, an early super-spreader event that happened just before the first positive cases in New Orleans. 

This year, the celebration was heavily restricted, with modified house floats and drive-by parades taking the place of more traditional events. 

New Orleans Wednesday announced a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions because of the positive trends in the city, following a broader loosening into Phase 3 guidelines by the rest of the state. 

Alongside the hospitalization decrease, 441 new cases were reported in Louisiana Thursday, and 16 new deaths. 

