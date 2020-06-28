Louisiana state senator suggests Texas travel ban be implemented amid coronavirus surge

In March, Gov. Abbott required travelers from Louisiana to quarantine. Now at least one lawmaker is considering doing the same to Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The table could be turning on Texas.

Louisiana State Senator Troy Carter of Louisiana is suggesting Louisiana shut down its border to Texans.

In an interview with 12News sister station WWL-TV in New Orleans, Carter said that Louisiana should follow other states that have limited travelers from Texas.

"If we know there's a hot spot, it would be irresponsible for us not to have some control of that flow to make sure at a minimum we're testing people that are coming in," Carter said on Friday.

There is currently no legislation for such a travel ban on Texans. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is not considering a travel ban at this time, his press office told 12News Sunday.

In March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott implemented travel restrictions on those entering the state from Louisiana. Travelers from Louisiana to Texas were required to register at the Welcome Center in Orange Co. and self-quarantine for 14 days.

At the time, Louisiana was one of the states hit hardest by the virus. Before signing the executive order on motorists coming into the state from Louisiana, Gov. Abbott placed restrictions on those flying into Texas from New Orleans, a hotspot for the virus. Similar restrictions were also placed on travelers from New York, Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago. Those orders have since been lifted.

Texas has seen a summer surge of the potentially deadly virus. For 17 consecutive days, the state has seen new records set for hospitalizations. On June 27, there were 5,523 Texans in the hospital with coronavirus. That is the second consecutive day the state has seen 5-thousand hospitalized.

The state also reported 5,747 new cases of the virus -- June 27 marked the fifth consecutive day with more than 5-thousand cases reported.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have imposed travel restrictions on visitors from Texas.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, all Democrats, held a joint press conference June 24 to announce the policy, which will affect nine states whose infection rates have met thresholds indicating “significant community spread,” including Texas, Arizona and Florida

"We need to do things right inside the four walls in our respective states," Murphy told reporters.