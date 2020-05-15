BATON ROUGE, La. — State senators have decided that restaurants serving takeout and delivery orders in Louisiana during the coronavirus outbreak and businesses providing protective gear should be largely shielded from lawsuits for injuries.

Senators overwhelmingly Thursday supported the pair of bills from Republican Sens. Sharon Hewitt and Patrick McMath.

Supporters say the liability protections are needed to ensure that businesses that stayed open to provide services to people and that converted their manufacturing operations to provide needed protective gear shouldn’t face “frivolous lawsuits.”

Opponents say the measures are too sweeping. Both bills move to the House for debate.

