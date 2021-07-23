Louisiana reports another day of spiking COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalizations in the state have almost quadrupled since the start of the month.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in Louisiana continued its dramatic rise on Friday, topping more than 1,000 for the first time since mid-February.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 1,008 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized across the state on Thursday, an increase of 95 compared to the prior day's report.

The number of hospitalizations in the state have almost quadrupled since the start of the month.

The health department also reported an additional 3,127 new cases and 11 new deaths since Thursday's update. In total, there have been 512,843 reported cases and 10,900 deaths in Louisiana attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The LDH said that the majority of cases reported Friday were people between the ages of 18 and 39 years old.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to address the state's hospital trends and vaccination rates at a live news conference at 3 p.m. Friday. The news conference will be livestreamed on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook Page and YouTube channel.