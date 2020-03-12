x
Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder hospitalized with COVID-19

The treasury’s press office confirmed the information in a statement sent to media outlets.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. 

The treasury’s press office confirmed the information in a statement sent to media outlets. The statement says Schroder is being treated at a Louisiana hospital and is “responding favorably to treatment” and is experiencing little discomfort.

On Thursday, Louisiana’s health department said there were 1,325 coronavirus patients hospitalized across the state. Hospitalizations in the state have risen steadily and sharply since mid-October.

