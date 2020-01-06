x
Louisiana surpasses 40K coronavirus cases, reports 4 deaths statewide Monday

COVID-19 recoveries also rose to 31,728, roughly 79% of all confirmed cases in the state.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana passed 40,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday as the total recovery numbers also rose and hospitalizations decreased, according to the state health department. 

We've been watching the trend of decreasing hospitalizations for weeks. On Sunday we saw a slight increase, but today that downward trend resumed, which is good news for reopening businesses as eyes shift to Phase 2. 

Total testing for the month of May fell short of the 200,000 mark set by Governor John Bel Edwards after his April visit to the White House. Still, Louisiana remains one of the best states for per capita testing efforts in the country. 

See the latest coronavirus data from the Louisiana Department of Health for Monday, June 1 and the changes from yesterday below: 

Deaths: 2,690 (+4)

Cases: 40,341 (+425) 

Patients in hospital: 661 (-17) 

Patients on ventilators: 86 (+2)

Presumed recoveries: 31,728 (+3,028)

Tests performed: 387,370 (+12,261)

