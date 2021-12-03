x
Coronavirus

Louisiana tells providers they must use vaccines in 7 days

State health department data shows nearly 18% of the state’s total population has received at least the first dose of vaccines that often require two shots.
Credit: AP
Staff of Ochsner Health carry trays filled with syringes containing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as people come into the Castine Center in Pelican Park to be vaccinated in Mandeville, La., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is telling its coronavirus vaccine providers that they must get shots in arms within a week of receiving the doses or risk getting blocked from receiving future shipments of the vaccine. 

The state health department sent a notice Thursday to the hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other community providers of the coronavirus vaccine detailing the state’s expectations. 

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office provided a copy of the notification Friday to The Associated Press.

State health department data shows nearly 18% of the state’s total population has received at least the first dose of vaccines that often require two shots.

But Louisiana lags many other states in distributing doses.

