Louisiana tells providers they must use vaccines in 7 days

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is telling its coronavirus vaccine providers that they must get shots in arms within a week of receiving the doses or risk getting blocked from receiving future shipments of the vaccine.

The state health department sent a notice Thursday to the hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other community providers of the coronavirus vaccine detailing the state’s expectations.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office provided a copy of the notification Friday to The Associated Press.

State health department data shows nearly 18% of the state’s total population has received at least the first dose of vaccines that often require two shots.

But Louisiana lags many other states in distributing doses.