NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the latest coronavirus figures to be released Monday afternoon will be the largest spike in the number of cases seen to date.

In an interview with WWL Radio's Newell Normand, Edwards said the "huge spike" in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana is due to a significant increase in testing.

"The numbers today are going to be jarring," Edwards told Normand.

Edwards said the vast majority of the new cases are from tests conducted in previous days and that most of the patients are not in the hospital and are home self-isolating.

"We're ramping up here in Louisiana to do everything we can to expand testing. But as more and more labs come online, getting them to report that information has been hard," Edwards said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Louisiana reported 273 deaths and 6,424 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Louisiana experienced two straight days of gaining nearly 1,200 new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nearly 1,500 people have been hospitalized due to the disease, of those 490 require ventilators.

"We're on a trajectory that we don't like," Edward said. "We will to a very large degree determine how bad this gets. We can determine how bad, whether we comply with the social distancing and stay-at-home order."

