Louisiana wrestling tournament linked to covid outbreak

GONZALES, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health sent out a warning to everyone who attended the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament.

According to the LDH, the January 15-16 event held at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, is linked to a covid- 19 outbreak.

The department said they received about 20 reports of the staff, athletes and attendees testing positive for coronavirus.

Anyone that attended the tournament is being told to consider themselves exposed and to get tested, as stated by the LDH.

People should also look for any symptoms such as:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

"All individuals attending the event should also quarantine, or stay home, to prevent further spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 can be transmitted before symptoms appear and even by people who never experience symptoms. The standard quarantine period is 14 days after exposure," said the Louisiana Department of Health.

A shortened quarantine would be accepted if:

Symptoms do not develop by day 10 post exposure, the quarantine period can be shortened to 10 days.

An exposed person tests negative by a viral test (not an antibody test) on day 5 or later post-exposure, and they have no symptoms by day 7 post-exposure, the quarantine period can be shortened to 7 days.

Anyone following the short quarantine precautions should continue to monitor their symptoms for 14 days and practice covid restrictions such as washing hands, social distance and wearing a mask.