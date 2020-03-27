ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Residents of Southeast Louisiana's "Cancer Alley," an chemical-heavy area in St. John the Baptist Parish, fear they're at greater health risk from the spread of COVID-19.

Neighbors there already suffer from staggering cancer rates that many believe are the direct result of the nearby Dupont-Denka plant and other chemical emitters.

Now, they've already lost three loved ones to complications from COVID-19 in the short time since the disease has been reported in the state.

Talking to a local environmental publication, neighborhood advocate Robert Taylor says his community is at an even greater health risk from the new coronavirus.

"We have been suffering horribly with health issues here, and struggling for our lives already from the man-made epidemic...I don't have any good feelings of how we are going to fare suffering now from a pandemic," Taylor said.

Sparsely populated St. John Parish has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the state. On Wednesday, March 25, they reported their first two deaths caused by the virus. Both victims were older than 60, parish president Jaclyn Hotard said.

Two days later, the parish reported a third death, this time a 95-year-old. As of March 37, they had 41 confirmed coronavirus cases.

SEE: Diabetes tops underlying conditions related to Louisiana COVID-19 deaths

"Now more than ever, we have a vital role in ensuring our community, especially those at high risk, are safe and healthy. Please keep the victims and their families in your prayers, and for everyone's sake, stay home, don't gather and continue taking all necessary measures to flatten the curve," Hotard said.

Hotard did not address cancer alley specifically, but stressed the importance of social distancing.

RELATED: Toxic Truth: LaPlace chemical plant has 30 days to prove it lowered toxic emissions

Taylor and other activists have been on the front lines fighting for clean air in St. John parish long before the Japanese company Denka purchased the Dupont facility in 2015.

46 years ago, the Dupont synthetic rubber chemical plant stood in its place, emitting chemicals like the carcinogen, neoprene.

In 2015, the EPA found the Dupont-Denka facility emitted the most dangerous levels of the cancer causing chemical, chloroprene, in the country.

See more about the struggles facing Cancer Alley in WWL-TV's Toxic Truth and the Cost of Progress investigations.

RELATED: Activists say rapidly growing petrochemical industry leaves them 2 choices: Leave or fight

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.