Louisiana's emergency COVID order will finally expire Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two years after Louisiana reported its first confirmed death from COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that he will not renew his coronavirus emergency order which expires on Wednesday.

Edwards made the announcement in his annual "State of State" address to state lawmakers on on Monday at the start of the state's regular legislative session.

The governor extended his emergency order last month, saying the state was "definitely on the downswing" of the Omicron variant's surge. The most recent renewal will expire on March 16.

The Democratic governor's mitigation efforts at times included mask mandates and strong limits on public gatherings that put him at odds with some Republican lawmakers and state officials. The restrictions and mandates had largely fallen away as the state's coronavirus picture improved. But, in prepared remarks, Edwards was unapologetic.

"Just because the proclamation is expiring, doesn't mean COVID is over," Edwards cautioned. "If the circumstances call for it, I will not hesitate to declare another emergency. But God Willing, we will never have to see such difficult mitigation measures in our state again."

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported 16,913 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Some conservative lawmakers have chafed at restrictions Edwards imposed on public gatherings in the early days of the pandemic, and also leveled criticism at New Orleans officials who imposed proof-of-vaccine or negative test rules to enter bars or restaurants. Even with the decline in cases and the lifting of restriction, the issue remains alive.

Lawmakers are set to consider bills dealing with the issue, including one proposed bill that would prohibit local governments from requiring proof of vaccination as a condition for participating in any "constitutionally protected activity."

