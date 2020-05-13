NEW ORLEANS — More than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the Louisiana Dept. of Health on Wednesday, the largest single-day jump in nearly two weeks.

According to the LDH, that spike reflects a number of new labs reporting cases from across the state.

"These labs previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historic lab results electronically," a statement from the LDH said. "This means 295 of the 612 new cases came from the rest of the regular reporting across the state."

The LDH said to expect similar jumps in new cases as more labs begin reporting their test results electronically.

Orleans and Jefferson Parish reported 35 and 44 new cases, respectively, but the largest increase came from outside the New Orleans Metro Area.

Iberia parish saw a 22% spike in cases with 65 new cases reported Wednesday and Union Parish saw 33% spike with 56 new cases.

Louisiana reached a milestone today in hospitalizations.

The number of COVID-19 patients inside Louisiana hospitals has dropped to 1,194. That's the first time it's been below 1,200 since severe cases spiked in March.

Latest Numbers:

2,315 deaths (+34) 32,662 (+612)

1,194 patients in hospitals (-126)

147 patients on ventilators (+1)

22,608 presumed recoveries (reported weekly)

237,904 tests performed ( 9,892)

The latest numbers come as the state-wide Stay at Home order is set to expire on Friday

Dining in restaurants can resume in New Orleans beginning Saturday — with reservations.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions Tuesday. Restaurants can open at 25% capacity, as long as diners make reservations.

Walk-in diners will have to provide a name for an on-the-spot reservation. Restaurants will have to keep the information gathered for 21 days to aid with contact tracing if needed.

The city reopening plan resembles in the plan going into effect soon in the rest of Louisiana. But there are differences: For instance, while casinos can open statewide Monday, they'll remain closed in New Orleans.

