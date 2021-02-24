LSU expects campus life to be back to normal this fall

In a letter sent to LSU students and their families, the school said it expects to be back to face-to-face learning and normal operations.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU intends to have campus operations pretty much back to normal for the school year that will begin in Fall 2021, the school said in a letter sent to LSU students and their families.

The letter dated Wednesday morning, said that it is almost time to schedule classes for Fall and that it wanted to update the LSU community on what it expects for the coming school year.

Of course, the email from Interim President Thomas Galligan said that the plans are based on vaccinations proceeding as expected.

"We anticipate that by fall, we will be able to operate the way we did before the onset of the pandemic."

The school said that means the return of most courses to face-to-face learning and other campus operations returning to normal.

"We will closely monitor the distribution of the vaccine and will make any adjustments to our plans that are necessary. Of course, we will follow all state and CDC guidelines, with the safety of our campus community as our guidepost. We intend to do all we can to return our campus safely to pre-COVID-19 operations. "