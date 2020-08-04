BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU will allow students to choose to receive either a pass/no credit option or a letter grade option for the spring semester due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced Wednesday.

The option will only be in effect for the Spring 2020 semester.

A letter from Ernie Ballard III, the media relations director at the university, said that if students select the Pass/No Credit option for a course, anyone whose grade was between an A+ or a C- would receive a 'pass' mark and anyone below that point would be given a 'no credit' on their report card.

Students will receive information later this week on how they can go about choosing the option. They can choose it for all of their courses or any combination of their courses. Students can opt to get the letter grade they've earned.

It is important to note that this option is not available to students in the LSU Online Program, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and the LSU Law Center and the school does warn that there could be significant implications in choosing pass/no credit.

RELATED: LSU School of Dentistry uses 3D printers to make PPE

RELATED: LSU moves summer classes online due to uncertainty surrounding coronavirus

"Negative effects on academic standing, probationary status, financial aid and scholarships and even graduation. Each student will make their own informed decisions, and we encourage you to seek guidance from your academic advisor if there are questions or concerns," said the news release from Ballard.