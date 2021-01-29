'Lockdown Funk' — LSU med students get creative to promote wearing masks

"It's really funny honestly, we're being goofs like we usually are," Nancy Ren said.

NEW ORLEANS — A group of LSU Health Medical students is sharing their message to mask up in a creative way. They made a music video and the final product was just recently released.

You may recognize the song, but this version is one of a kind. It's called "Lockdown Funk" and is a video four LSU Med students created to get people to do their part in the pandemic.

"I would say a lot of people are taking proper precautions and we're thankful, so we're hoping to get through to people who maybe aren't," George Brand IV said.

The idea came a few months back when an advisory challenged them to make a video on COVID-19.

"So I'm assuming that means we should do like a music video," Ren said. "Now, several months after the fact, I realize he wanted us to do like a normal PSA with information."

The students, all with a musical background, came up with a parody, and got to work bringing it to life.

"It was done over the course of this past fall and into winter," said Brand.

"Just kind of rallied as many people and we walked around campus like, 'hey do you want to be in a PSA music video?'" said Ren.

The end result is magic.

"I think we all got a huge chuckle out of it," said Ren.

And while it's all in good fun, they just hope their message sticks, because like the video, they say everyone has a part to play in bringing the pandemic to an end.

"We thought it'd be a fun way to every time you think about going out to remember to wear a mask, think of Lockdown Funk," Ren said.