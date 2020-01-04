NEW ORLEANS — LSU will host their summer classes, as well as their spring and summer intersessions online.

The move was made because of the uncertainty surrounding how long Louisiana could be under a "stay at home" order due to COVID-19, according to a message sent to students and faculty.

"Given the uncertainty we are facing about the recommended timelines for social distancing, it is difficult to plan for the future, but we must," the email said. "Making this decision now gives our faculty a chance to plan, and gives you a chance to make decisions about the types of courses you want to take before scheduling closes and before fee bills go out."

President Donald Trump has extended the federal guidance on social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus to April 30. Gov. John Bel Edwards extended his stay at home order to match the president's guidance.Those dates could be extended again depending on how the situation develops.

