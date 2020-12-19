Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser recovers from COVID at home

Nungesser says he started feeling bad on Monday and tested positive for the Coronavirus on Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Billy Nungesser is usually on the go as Louisiana’s Lt. Governor and the top tourism ambassador for the state.

He’s been sidelined in recent days battling COVID-19.

“My fever comes and goes,” Nungesser said. “I go through coughing spells and kind of achy all over and weak, but other than that, I’m not having any breathing problems.”

Nungesser is now resting at his home in Plaquemines parish.

He was treated at University Medical Center in New Orleans with Bamlanivimab, an experimental monoclonal antibody.

The treatment helps prevent patients who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 from getting more severe symptoms.

"I went and got the IV yesterday for about an hour and a half and hopefully that will keep me from getting really serious," Nungesser said.

Nungesser says he started feeling bad on Monday and tested positive for the Coronavirus on Tuesday.

He thinks he may have been infected at a dinner on December 7.

“For the most we didn’t have any large gatherings other than those few luncheons that I attended but wore the mask except when we were taking a photograph and was requested to take it off,” Nungesser said. “Probably not a good idea to take it off for that.”

Nungesser is asking people not to let down their guard over the holidays.

“You can give gifts after Christmas,” Nungesser said. “It’s just too important to keep your loved ones safe. Don’t have a lot of people a lot of people get together for the holidays. . Let’s get through the holidays and into the New Year and keep as many people safe as we can. “

Nungesser wanted to thank people who reached out to him for their prayers and support. He asked that they continue pray for everyone infected by the Coronavirus, particularly those with more severe cases than his.

Nungesser texted Congressman Cedric Richmond who is also being treated for COVID. He said he wished Richmond the best and hopes he gets through the virus with only mild symptoms.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder and Attorney General Jeff Landry have also tested positive for the virus, with Schroder's illness requiring a brief stint in the hospital after he experienced breathing issues. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy also tested positive for the virus recently.