Coronavirus

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests postive for COVID-19, according to report

Credit: AP
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser makes a statement at the Louisiana Secretary of State's office to run in the upcoming election, in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The candidate sign-up period for Louisiana's statewide elections ends Thursday, with the governor's race at the top of the ballot. (AP Photo/Michael DeMocker)

NEW ORLEANS — Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.    

The report comes from Greg Hilburn, a long-time Louisiana politics reporter for the Monroe News Star and USA Today.

According to the report, Nungesser says he has mild symptoms and is resting at home.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News at 10 for the latest information.

