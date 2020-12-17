Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests postive for COVID-19, according to report

According to the report, Nungesser says he has mild symptoms and is resting at home.

NEW ORLEANS — Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The report comes from Greg Hilburn, a long-time Louisiana politics reporter for the Monroe News Star and USA Today.

.@LouisianaLtGov just confirmed to me that he tested positive for #COVID19 today. Said he has mild symptoms, slight fever, resting at home and calling people he's been in contact with #lagov #lalege — Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) December 17, 2020

