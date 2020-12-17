Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests postive for COVID-19, according to report

NEW ORLEANS — Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The report comes from Greg Hilburn, a long-time Louisiana politics reporter for the Monroe News Star and USA Today.
According to the report, Nungesser says he has mild symptoms and is resting at home.
