DENVER — Park Rangers issued a summons to a man for violation of the stay-at-home public health order for refusing to stop playing football at Denver's Washington Park, a spokesperson for the city's Joint Information Center said.

The criminal summons was issued on May 1 to the man for failure to comply with the Public Health Order for shared equipment.

Two people were playing football at the park and when they were asked to stop by law enforcement, according to the city. One of them stopped playing and was not cited because he complied with all requests made by the enforcement officers, the spokesperson said.

The other man failed to comply with the requests from law enforcement and was subsequently issued a summons, according to the spokesperson.

The man has a court date set for July 8 at 8:30 a.m. The citation can result in a fine of up to $999.

No other citations were given out to individuals during the city's stay-at-home order, which expires on May 8. However, some businesses in the city were cited for violations.

Last month, three men in Steamboat Springs were accused of violating the order.

Colorado's statewide stay-at-home order expired on April 27. Denver and other local government around the Denver metro area extended their orders through May 8. This weekend, those places will transition to the safer-at-home public health order which allows for some businesses to reopen with restrictions in place.

