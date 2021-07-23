Marrero woman, Slidell teenager win second Shot at Million Lottery

Louisiana will hold three more weekly drawings. The deadline to enter next week's drawing is at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana awarded two more $100,000 prizes to vaccinated residents this week in the Shot at a Million Lottery.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that 65-year-old Edwina Jone, a Marrero resident, won the second of four $100,000 cash prizes. Andrew Homan, a 14-year-old Slidell resident, won this week's $100,000 scholarship prize.

“Ms. Jones and Andrew and his parents have done the right thing and the best thing by getting vaccinated against this virus that is sadly spreading once again throughout our state,” Gov. Edwards said. “They understand that it is our best defense against the virus and best chance of putting this pandemic behind us. I hope their stories will inspire others who have not made the decision to get their shot. The vaccines are safe and effective and can help significantly reduce the chances of getting sick or being hospitalized. Our cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing because of the Delta variant and the overwhelming majority are among the unvaccinated. It is not an understatement to say that deciding to get vaccinated is making a life-saving decision.”

Louisiana residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win a $100,000 cash prize every week starting in July and a grand prize of $1 million at the end of the month.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 who have gotten at least one dose are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Louisiana will hold three more weekly drawings. The deadline to enter next week's drawing is at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 23. To register for Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, visit ShotAtAMillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511.

As of noon Thursday, more than 720,000 Louisiana residents have registered for their chance at the COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Registration for the program will continue through July 31.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships.