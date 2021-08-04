Mask mandate in effect for second time in Louisiana

The step back into COVID restrictions comes as Louisiana faces an unprecedented fourth wave of coronavirus cases spurred on by the highly contagious delta variant.

NEW ORLEANS — A second mask mandate is now in effect across Louisiana, meaning that everybody in the state must wear a mask while indoors.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the mandate Monday, citing the state's low vaccination rate and rapidly rising hospitalizations.

Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Around 41.5% of the state's residents have received at least one COVID vaccine shot.

Herd immunity, which epidemiologists mark as the point where a virus begins to die out because it can't find unvaccinated hosts, is expected to kick in somewhere between a 70% and 90% vaccination rate.

Edwards' previous mask mandate was allowed to lapse after the pandemic's third wave began subsiding earlier this year.

The rapidly decreasing new COVID-related cases and deaths at the time brought hope that Lousiana was on the backside of the coronavirus pandemic. But those hopes were dashed by a jaw-dropping rise in cases over July.

On July 1, there were fewer than 300 patients hospitalized with COVID — near the lowest it had ever been since the pandemic started in March 2020.

By the end of the month that number had jumped by over 4.5 times, with more than 1,200 patients in the hospital with COVID across the state.

The new mask mandate applies to anybody older than 5 who enters a business, school, church or other indoor location.

Exceptions were made for the following groups:

Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering

Anyone who is consuming a drink or food

Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired

Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience

Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes

The governor’s order will last until Sept. 1, but could be extended. The last mask mandate was extended multiple times across all three previous waves of the pandemic.

Edwards said the “unchecked” fourth wave of the virus “threatens the capacity of our hospitals and medical facilities to deliver car to their patients,”

“That is simply unacceptable, and after reviewing new data from the CDC, speaking with public health advisors, and hearing from hospital leadership and the business community, I am reinstating Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate indoors, including in schools to protect our children who are too young to be vaccinated and our teachers and staff.”

Tuesday, Louisiana saw the highest number of COVID-related hospitalizations ever. More than 2,100 hospital patients had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health experts say the fourth surge is the most dangerous one yet, in part because the rapid growth in hospitalization means fewer ICU and regular hospital beds are available to patients who are not being treated for COVID.

Many of these cases are among younger people as well, a significant change from previous waves.

State data shows that 18 to 29-year-olds are the fastest-growing group contracting COVID-19 and behing hospitalized. The delta variant also appears to throw previously-held assumptions about the dangers to young people out the window.

Pediatric hospitals across the state report that they are full of COVID patients, a situation that is sounding alarm bells for already weary hospital staff.

"Our staff is demoralized because they truly believe this surge was preventable if we had all done our part with vaccinations and with masking. Our staff is seeing deaths of young people, we're not accustomed to that," said Michelle Sutton, President and CEO at North Oaks Health System.

