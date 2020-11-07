x
Shreveport masking order blocked by state judge

The businesses say in their lawsuit that customers have threatened to boycott them if they enforce Mayor Adrian Perkins' recent.

SHREVEPORT, La. — A state judge has blocked a Louisiana city from enforcing a masking requirement issued to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. 

The Shreveport Times reports that the restraining order was issued Friday in a lawsuit filed by five Shreveport businesses. 

A hearing in the suit is set for July 20. 

Also Friday, Vice President Mike Pence's office announced that Pence will visit Baton Rouge next week. He is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to discuss the state's battle against COVID-19.

