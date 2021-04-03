Maskless in Mississippi: Business owners celebrate rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

Field’s Steak and Oyster House is taking advantage of the governor’s announcement. Wednesday night, nearly every seat in the house was full.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Mississippi is no longer masking up, but Bay St. Louis is still bustling.

Along Beach Boulevard Wednesday night, parking spots were tough to come by and restaurants were full of customers.

Just a day before, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the state would be all but eliminating its mask mandate, expanding capacity at many businesses, and eliminating the 11p.m. bar curfew.

Many business owners and elected leaders there say it’s welcome news.

“We’ve been busy for a few months now. And I guess a lot of New Orleans people I guess just wanting to get out of the house and come to somewhere where they can feel kind of normal and go into a restaurant and have a nice meal,” said Lloyd Nicaud. He and his family own several restaurants along the Mississippi coastline.

We caught up with him at Field’s Steak and Oyster House, where he says weekend reservations are full of “504” area code phone numbers.

Field’s Steak and Oyster House is taking advantage of the governor’s announcement. Wednesday night, nearly every seat in the house was full.

“I’m very comfortable with it. People around here, for the most part around here have been very safe about it. And common sense, and so it’s been good for us,” said Nicaud.

While cities can create and enforce their own COVID restrictions, Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich tells us he convened with other mayors of coastal communities via phone on Wednesday morning, and they’re on the same page.

“You can see people are anxious to get to some semblance of normalcy,” said Mayor Gilich. “It was a good, you know, welcome news – to you know, stay cautious but hey, let’s move down the road.”

The Mayor of Gulfport released a statement saying masks are encouraged, but they’re no longer required in most places except for city buildings.

“If you’re high risk, stay home, wear a mask all the time. But basically we’re opening the doors so business can return, hopefully by May or June, we’re in a… ‘hey, that’s history’. We’re looking for future,” said Mayor Gilich.

Texas and Arkansas have relaxed mask mandates, too. President Biden and health experts were quick to push back. Biden said Wednesday, “The last thing we need is that kind of neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask.”

Mayor Gilich believes it’s the right move.

“Is there any concern or any worry in your mind that this will lead to a spike in cases in Mississippi?” asked Eyewitness News’ Devin Bartolotta.

“Well, I don’t think anyone knows. But we’ve just used the history of hospitalizations. You know, we canceled some of the Mardi Gras parades and the big functions… and there are things we did to take precautions,” said Gilich. “Again, we are going to stay cautious, and it’s always a concern. Who knows.”

