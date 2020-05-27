Mass driving-thru COVID-19 testing begins on Northshore; See site list

Louisiana roles out community COVID-19 testing on the Northshore in a four-week program across five parishes.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The Louisiana National Guard is conducting widespread, drive-thru coronavirus testing in St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Helena parishes.

Starting Tuesday, May 26 and lasting four weeks until June 19, mobile testing sites are operating in each parish and will change locations to give different communities the chance to be tested for COVID-19, especially in rural areas.

The free sites are set up by the Louisiana Department of Health and local parish governments and run by guardsmen. Locations include schools, churches parks and retail stores. They will be open for three hours in the mornings.

“This partnership greatly increases testing opportunity for residents, especially in the rural and unincorporated areas of these parishes,” said Dr. Gina Lagarde, the Office of Public Health regional medical director for the five-parish region, said.

Sites are open from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Any Louisiana resident older than 18 can get a test. You must bring valid Louisiana identification.

Once on the site, you will be required to wear a mask and stay in your car. After check in, you will receive a self-administered test kit. With the help of medical staff, you will use a nasal swab and then drop your kit into a container as you drive out of the site.

The tests will be sent to the state for processing and you will be contacted with your results. This can take several days.

Those who test positive will be asked to self-quarantine and contact tracing to find out who they may have exposed will be conducted.

See testing dates and sites below:

St. Tammany Parish

Tuesday 5/26/2020 - Slidell - Journey Fellowship Church, 3127 Ponchartrain Dr.

Wednesday 5/27/2020 - Same

Thursday 5/28/1900 - Slidell - North Side Plaza, 163 Gause Blvd.

Friday 5/29/2020 - Pearl River - Jubilee Foods, 64109 LA 1090

Saturday 5/30/2020 - Sun - St. Tammany Village Casino and Bingo, 84418 LA 21

Monday 6/1/2020 - Mandeville - St. Tammany Community Center, 3101 East Causeway Approach

Tuesday 6/2/2020 - Same

Wednesday 6/3/2020 Mandeville St. Tammany Church of the Kings 22205 Little Creek Road

Thursday 6/4/2020 Mandeville St. Tammany Premier Center (Tentative) LA 190 and North Causeway Blvd

Friday 6/5/2020 LaCombe St. Tammany Recreation District #4 61100 N. 12th St.

Monday 6/8/2020 Madisonville St. Tammany Ball Park 1007 Pine St.

Tuesday 6/9/2020 Madisonville St. Tammany Same

Wednesday 6/10/2020 Madisonville St. Tammany Coquille Recreation Center (Tentative) 13505 LA 1085

Thursday 6/11/2020 Folsom St. Tammany Fendlason Community Center 13296 LA 40

Friday 6/12/2020 Float St. Tammany

Monday 6/15/2020 Covington St. Tammany Pinnacle Mall (Tentative) 7205 Pinnacle Pkwy.

Tuesday 6/16/2020 Covington St. Tammany Planent Fitness (Tentative) 401 N. LA 190

Wednesday 6/17/2020 Covington St. Tammany Fair Ground 1301 N. Columbia St.

Thursday 6/18/2020 Abita Springs St. Tammany Recreations Center 22517 LA 36

Friday 6/19/2020 Abita Springs St. Tammany Recreations Center 22517 LA 36

Washington Parish

Friday 5/29/2020 - Franklinton Washington WP Fairgrounds 100 Main St.

Saturday 5/30/2020 - Franklinton Washington Franklinton Primary School 610 T W Barker Drive

Thursday 6/4/2020 - Bogalusa Washington Cassidy Park Willis Avenue

Friday 6/5/2020 - Bogalusa Washington Industrial Park Industrial Parkway Dr.

Thursday 6/11/2020 - Varnado Washington Varnado HS 25543 Washington St.

Friday 6/12/2020 - Pine Washington Pine HS 28351 LA 424

Thursday 6/18/2020 - Angie Washington Old Angie Junior High 64433 Dixon St.

Friday 6/19/2020 - Mt. Hermon Washington Mt. Hermon School 36119 LA

Tangipahoa Parish

Tuesday 5/26/2020 - Amite Tangipaho a Florida Parishes Arena 1301 N.W. Central Avenue

Wednesday 5/27/2020 - Amite Tangipaho a Florida Parishes Arena 1301 N.W. Central Avenue

Thursday 5/28/2020 - Kentwood Tangipaho a Kentwood High School 603 9th St.

Monday 6/1/2020 - Roseland Tangipahoa Roseland State Warehouse 62142 Industrial Park Ave.

Tuesday 6/2/2020 - Tangipahoa Tangipahoa United Methodist 70097 Tarpley St.

Wednesday 6/3/2020 - Chesbrough Tangipahoa Chesbrough Elementary 68495 LA 1054

Monday 6/8/2020 - Loranger Tangipahoa Loranger HS 19404 Hiatt Road

Tuesday 6/9/2020 - Tickfaw Tangipahoa Nesom Middle School 14417 LA 442

Wednesday 6/10/2020 - Natalbany Tangipahoa Eagle Heights Church 47318 Rufus Road

Monday 6/15/2020 - Ponchatoul a Tangipahoa Ponchatoula Lions Club 750 E. Pine St.

Tuesday 6/16/2020 - Robert Tangipahoa Robert SuperMarket U.S. 190W

Wednesday 6/17/2020 - Hammond Tangipahoa SELU University Ctr 800 W. University Ave.

Livingston Parish

Tuesday 5/26/2020 - Denham Springs Livingston L.M. Lockhart/West Livingston 320 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Wednesday 5/27/2020 - Denham Springs Livingston Walmart Neighborhood Market 25820 LA 16

Saturday 5/30/2020 - Denham Springs Livingston Live Oak Middle School 8444 Cecil Drive

Monday 6/1/2020 - Walker Livingston Sidney Hutchinson Park 13750 Ball Park Road

Tuesday 6/2/2020 - Denham Springs Livingston Grey's Creek Elementary 11400 LA 1033

Wednesday 6/3/2020 - Livingston Livingston The Church International 26490 S. Frost Road

Monday 6/8/2020 - Livingston Livingston Livingston Fairgrounds 19869 Fairgrounds Rd.

Tuesday 6/9/2020 - Albany Livingston Albany High School 29700 1 Hornet Ln.

Wednesday 6/10/2020 - French Settlement Livingston St. Joseph Catholic Church 15710 LA Hwy 16

Monday 6/15/2020 - Springfield Livingston American Legion Hall 26200 LA 43

Tuesday 6/16/2020 - Killian Livingston Killian Town Hall 28284 LA 22

Wednesday 6/17/2020 - Maurepas Livingston Maurepas High School 23923 LA 22

St. Helena Parish

Thursday 5/28/2020 - Greensburg St. Helena Turner Chapel 875 Turner Chapel Road

Friday 5/29/2020 - West Amite St. Helena Multi Purpose Center 31676 LA 16

Thursday 6/4/2020 - Rural Site St. Helena Apostilic Assm Temple 48123 LA 63

Friday 6/5/2020 - Greensburg St. Helena St. Helena HS 137 College St.

Thursday 6/11/2020 - Greensburg St. Helena 6 th Ward Fire Station 3924 Highway 38

Friday 6/12/2020 - Maurepas St. Helena Town Hall 36310 LA 16

Thursday 6/18/2020 - Kentwood St. Helena Turner Chapel 878 Turner Chapel Road

Friday 6/19/2020 - Greensburg St. Helena Apostolic Assembly Temple 48123 Highway 16

