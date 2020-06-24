LIVE @ 11 a.m. - Mayor Cantrell, New Orleans leaders give coronavirus update

The conference comes the day after the state reported its biggest increase in new COVID-19 cases since the peak of the outbreak in early April.

NEW ORLEANS — With a potential second surge of coronavirus on the horizon for Louisiana, New Orleans city leaders plan to address the public on safety concerns Wednesday morning.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans police chief Shaun Ferguson and city health leader Dr. Jennifer Avegno will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to address the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and clusters in the city.

You can watch that press conference below at 11 a.m.(conference may not start on time):

Covid-19 Update: Mayor Cantrell and Dr. Avegno 6/24/2020 Posted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Louisiana saw its largest increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two months on Tuesday. According to the state health department, more than 1,300 new cases were reported, the highest since the peak of the virus on April 7.

Hospitalizations increased for the fourth day straight on Tuesday.

The LDH also said almost the entirety of the new cases are from community spread and people not following safety guidelines. One cluster of the disease was tracked back to a graduation party in the city.

Avengo said some groups are using short-term rentals to have private parties that may violate gathering size, masking or other Coronavirus restrictions clearly spelled out by state and city proclamations.

It comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will not enter Phase 3 of reopening (which was set to begin Friday) for at least another month.

More Stories

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.