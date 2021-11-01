Member of Gov. Edwards staff tests positive for COVID-19

The statement said that the person did not have close contact with the governor.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards office announced on Monday that a member of the governor’s team had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The governor’s office said the person who tested positive is at home in isolation per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The statement said that the person did not have close contact with the governor.

In total 346,829 COVID-19 cases have been reported and 7,873 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana since the pandemic began in early March.

