NEW ORLEANS —

With state and local measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, many people in South East Louisiana have been staying in isolation because of the pandemic.

That isolation may be more difficult for some than others. Social distancing and isolation may affect people with mental health issues more severely, and a Northshore group wants people to know.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Jason Paulin is working to make people in the New Orleans area more aware of that.

After losing eight friends to mental health issues, Paulin was inspired to host a 24-hour relay run, and his goal is to make people aware of mental health resources available to them.

"Isolation is probably one of the worst things we can do, and I know people are struggling," Paulin said. "You're not the only person struggling. We want to break the stigma. There's nothing wrong with asking for help. It's OK."

The run is planned for May 23-24 on the Mandeville Lakefront, and the neighbors coming together to make it happen have named it "You're Not Alone."

