Fourth Louisiana child killed by deadly illness linked to COVID-19, LDH reports

NEW ORLEANS — Another Louisiana child has died from an illness associated with COVID-19 in children.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the fourth fatal case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in the state.

The LDH describes MIS-C as “a serious health condition in young people less than 21 years of age where different body organs can become inflamed and fail. These include the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.”

The specific cause of MIS-C is still unknown, according to the LDH, but it is known to occur in children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to the virus.

According to the LDH, four children ages 2-to-19 have died from MIS-C in Louisiana. Underlying medical conditions were found in two of them.

Children with MIS-C may have a fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or exhaustion.