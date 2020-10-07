Mississippi's five largest hospitals are out of ICU beds

Mississippi is also seeing the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 among legislators in any state. At least one in seven Mississippi legislators has tested positive.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi’s five largest hospitals are reporting they have no Intensive Care Unit beds available amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Another four hospitals are reporting 5% or less availability.

Dr. Alan Jones of the University of Mississippi Medical Center says he was awakened by a 4 a.m. call this week because the hospital had no place to put patients. Mississippi is one of the states with the fewest health care resources, and hospitals are already stretched.

On June 15, Mississippi was reporting 467 hospitalized coronavirus patients. Hospitals in the state now have 686 patients confirmed with the virus and 255 who are thought to have it.

President Donald Trump has resisted wearing a mask, and many other Republicans around the country have cast face coverings and social distancing as an infringement on their personal freedom.

But around the heavily Republican Mississippi Capitol, not wearing a mask — or wearing one pushed below the chin — was a bipartisan activity in recent weeks.

At the same time, plenty of lawmakers from both parties covered their faces and took other precautions.

A 64-year-old Mississippi inmate who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction died after being hospitalized since May.

Bobby Neil McFalls died Wednesday at the State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Department of Corrections announced it Thursday. An autopsy was set.

McFalls was at least the 51st Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Several died during violence in late December and early January.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating Mississippi’s prison system.

McFalls was convicted in 1976 in Harrison County. After being paroled three times, he last returned to prison in 2002.

