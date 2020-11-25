Some changes with modified phase 2

The latest numbers show the percent positivity rate in Jefferson Parish is greater than 5 percent, meaning bars in the Parish will have to close indoor service

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — With a third surge of virus here and the holidays approaching, Governor John Bel Edwards announced a handful of restrictions that would order bars in areas with higher positivity rates to close and other businesses to reduce occupancy.

“We are in for a rough patch,” Edwards said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “To the degree to which we flatten the curve and in fact whether or not we're successful is going to depend upon what every Louisianian does in response to this announcement today.”

Dr. Joe Kanter, the assistant state health officer with Louisiana Dept. of Health, echoed the governor saying the time is now to take action to further prevent the spread of the virus.

“What we're seeing now is as concerning as it's ever been,” said Kanter. “There is no question about that. We were lucky for a few weeks, watching the rest of the country really go up and up with COVID and we were sitting here kind of waiting.”

A modified phase two means restaurants move from 75% to 50% occupancy. Dragos owner Tommy Cvitanovich said he is not surprised.

“It’s not something I didn’t expect,” said Cvitanovich on a phone call after the announcement. “I expected something to come down. Obviously our numbers are going in a direction that no one is comfortable with.”

Cvitanovich says the restaurant can handle the changes. He is more worried about bars in Jefferson Parish. Most bars will be limited to takeout, delivery and outside seating because the new restrictions require parishes to have low percentages of coronavirus tests returning positive to allow indoor drinking at bars.

The latest numbers show the percent positivity rate in Jefferson Parish is greater than 5 percent, meaning bars in the Parish will have to close indoor service, instead out-door consumption will be allowed and it is capped at 25 percent.

“It affects bar owners a lot, where bar owners aren’t going to be allowed to open,” said Cvitanovich. “I am concerned for those people. Those people have notes, rent and expenses, just like everybody else.”

In Orleans Parish, percent positivity is below 5 percent for now so inside consumption would still be allowed at bars but entrepreneur Sidney Torres says those rates are something he is watching closely, especially for his New Orleans bars and restaurant businesses, Trep's & Wrong Iron. According to Torres, of his many ventures, the hospitality side is suffering the most. He fears if people don’t listen to the restrictions the state could be headed towards another shutdown like in spring.

“Right now, there are already people financially suffering and with another shutdown like we had in April it would be financially catastrophic.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health Data, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard all have low enough positivity rates for bars to remain open.

Like restaurants; gyms, salons, casinos, malls, and other nonessential businesses will also move from 75% occupancy to 50%. Crowds at churches will be capped at 75% of their capacity. Mask wearing and social distancing will still be required. The new rules take effect Wednesday and expire on Dec. 23.