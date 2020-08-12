More COVID-19 restrictions in New Orleans if numbers aren't down in one week

The city is now averaging 160 new cases each day with a current percent positivity rate of 36, that's triple what it was a month ago.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans issued a warning Monday, saying if COVID-19 numbers don’t go down in one week, more restrictions will be put in place.

“Our cases are on the rise! We have ONE week to get them down or NOLA will have to issue more restrictions to #slowthespread,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“COVID is spreading more rapidly, it’s everywhere,” said New Orleans Health Director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

Dr. Avegno said cases have been rising since Halloween.

The city is now averaging 160 new cases each day with a current percent positivity rate of 36, that's triple what it was a month ago.

“We’re in Winter which is usually a busy time for our hospitals and were already behind,” Dr. Avegno said.

“By tightening down, by being really good about these public health measures, it will bring those numbers down,” said Dr. Jeffrey Elder, Medical Director for Emergency Management for LCMC Health.

According to Dr. Elder COVID hospitalizations are nowhere near where they were earlier this year. That's good news, but the increase is still concerning.

“We’re not overwhelmed, but we are seeing more cases than we’ve seen over the past two to three months,” Dr. Elder said.Dr. Avegno believes casual hangouts are largely to blame for the spread. “One person tests positive at the gathering of four or five and everyone has to quarantine,” Dr. Avegno said.

The city will look at trends over the next week, hoping actions taken now will translate into lower numbers later.

That would take the pressure off hospitals in the weeks to come.

“If you make a change today, it’s going to take two to three weeks before we see changes in the hospitals so that’s why we have to act early,” Dr. Elder said.

The city did not say exactly what stricter guidelines they might put back in place, but it could mean restrictions like shutting down bars.