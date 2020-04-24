NEW ORLEANS — Another nearly $500 billion is now available to help employers and hospitals stay afloat.

Friday, the president signed a bill authorizing a second round of relief spending for businesses forced to close or alter their operations as a result of the Coronavirus shutdown.

Scott Wood is the owner and head brewer at Courtyard Brewery in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans.

He applied for the government’s Paycheck Protection Program soon after the SBA loan applications went online at his bank earlier this month.

“We didn’t receive any information about our status until the PPP had already run out,” Wood said. “Then we received a denial letter yesterday.”

Wood is optimistic his 10-employee business will eventually get a PPP loan now that Congress has approved a second round of funding.

The program offers small companies a forgivable loan to pay expenses for the next two months if they keep their employees on the payroll.

Wood is frustrated that his business missed out on the money while some larger more profitable companies feasted on the first round of loans.

“It was frustrating to see these large sums, $10 million, $20 million getting doled out,” Wood said. “I understand they have a lot of payroll, but at the same time, we were asking for like around $50,000.”

Steakhouse chain Ruth’s Chris which was founded in New Orleans, reportedly received $20 million.

Shake Shack got $10 million.

Both companies decided to give back the money.

The bill does not appear to directly address the alleged shortcomings, although it set aside $60 billion of the additional $310 billion in PPP funding for smaller lenders to give to smaller companies.

“With the idea that, that’s going to be for businesses that were unable to access the funds the first time because they didn’t have the relationship with the big banks,” Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc. said.

There is now a fear that the PPP could run out of money again, almost immediately.

“As the feds have been determining how we’re going to get more money into the program, people have continued to apply at the banks,” Hecht said. “Once the money becomes available again which could be very soon, it will all be spoken for by the pre-existing pipeline at the banks.”

Back at Courtyard Brewery, Wood remains hopeful.

“Anything we can get from the government as far as help is vital,” Wood said.

Passage of more Coronavirus relief is likely in the weeks ahead.

